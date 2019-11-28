VVS Laxman Clears The Air On MS Dhoni's Retirement Speculations

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has opened up on MS Dhoni's retirement speculations. MS Dhoni was last seen in Indian colors during the semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Manchester on July 10 where the Men In Blue had made a heartbreaking exit after an 18-run loss post which the ex-skipper has been on a sabbatical break.

'I think MS Dhoni will wait with patience': Laxman

“I think MS Dhoni will wait with patience to see the performance of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Whenever he gets an opportunity, and he will take a call after the IPL because the way I am seeing it, MS Dhoni is preparing himself for the IPL. I’m sure he will do well like he has done whenever he plays and leads CSK,” Laxman told Star Sports, as quoted by PTI.

'January tak mat poocho': MS Dhoni

"Don't ask me till January", said Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday as he sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future in the game."January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," said Dhoni at a promotional event recently before questions on his sabbatical, which started with India's semifinal ouster from the World Cup in July, could even be thrown at him.

What might be next for MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni has not been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies starting from December 6 which means that the fans will have to wait till 2020 to see Mahi in the Indian jersey as the upcoming bilateral series will be Team India's last for this year. As of now, it can only be hoped that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper makes a comeback for the home series against Sri Lanka, Australia or even during the away limited-overs series against New Zealand in early 2020. In fact, MSD will be the ideal person to answer this question may be in the month of January.

(With PTI Inputs)