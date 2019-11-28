Sanju Samson Trains Furiously Ahead Of The West Indies, Fans Go Gaga Over Photo

Fortune favours the brave and so has been the case with Sanju Samson. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been drafted into the India squad for the upcoming home T20I series against the West Indies after Shikhar Dhawan injured his knee and remains unavailable. Earlier, Samson was miraculously omitted from the squad as the selectors decided to back the underperforming Rishabh Pant.

Sanju Samson replaces injured Dhawan in Ind vs WI T20 squad

The BCCI confirmed Sanju Samson as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement after seeing his recent form in domestic cricket. The Rajasthan Royals star had scored 112 runs in 4 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Samson hit the ground running after being called up to the squad. He shared a sneak peek into his preparations, by sharing a picture on his official Twitter account.

Fans threatened to boycott after Samson's omission from Ind vs WI T20 squad

Sanju Samson had been knocking on the selectors’ door for some time. The wicket-keeper batsman made headlines when he scored the fastest List-A double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Subsequently, Samson was drafted into the T20I squad for the series against Bangladesh. However, he warmed the benches in all three games, while India fielded under-fire Rishabh Pant, who failed to impress yet again. Samson’s exclusion had created a stir among Indian fans, with many threatening to boycott the Thiruvananthapuram T20I, which will coincidentally take place at Samson's home ground. Fans now will hope to see the local boy in action in national colours and hope that Samson can deliver when it matters the most.

IPL 2020: Sanju Samson retained by the Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. The Royals decided to retain the keeper batsmen, after some impressive performances for the franchise over the years. Samson would hope that he can repay the faith and score heavily in the IPL 2020 to stake a claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

