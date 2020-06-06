VVS Laxman Gives A Heartwarming Gratitude To Veteran Offie Harbhajan Singh; See Here

VVS Laxman has come forward and expressed a special gratitude to former Indian team-mate as well as one of his good friends Harbhajan Singh on social media. Both Bhajji and Laxman have been a part of many of India's famous triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the historic Test series on Pakistan soil during the 2003/04 season etc. The Hyderabadi cricketer has now recalled one of Harbhajan's finest spells from the 2001 Kolkata Test match against Australia.

'Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman posted a still of the veteran offie celebrating after taking an Australian wicket at the iconic Eden Gardens. He then wrote that the senior spinner is another person who could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career but he succeeded in channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then mentioned that the 2011 World Cup winner has succeeded in setting a benchmark for himself at the highest level for a decade and a half.

Another person could easily have buckled under the string of personal and professional setbacks that marked the early part of his career. Channelizing potential frustration into unbridled aggression, @harbhajan_singh held his own at the highest level for a decade and a half. pic.twitter.com/q7gF47rrTJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 6, 2020

The Kolkata Test match of 2001

India had lost the opening Test in Mumbai before heading into the second Test match in Kolkata. India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4.

However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7. In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the next game at Chennai to win the three-match Test series 2-1. Bhajji wracked havoc in the Australian batting line-up as he bamboozled the visitors by his remarkable bowling spell. He finished with figures of 6/78 at an economy rate of 2.39.