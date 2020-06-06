Wasim Jaffer Picks Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As A Better Batsman; Here's The Reason

Wasim Jaffer has come forward and picked Steve Smith over Virat Kohli as the best batsman. He justified the reason behind it by saying that Smith has succeeded in finding his form ever since his return to the game after that infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018 that shocked the cricket world.

Steve and David Warner were handed a 12-month ban and were also fined their entire match fees due to their alleged involvement in the scandal whereas, youngster Colin Bancroft was given a nine-month ban. The duo was also stripped of their captaincy and vice-captaincy as well

Nonetheless, he made a huge statement on his comeback where he scored over 700 runs in Ashes 2019 in England where he had received a hostile reception from the English crowd. At the same time, he also dethroned Indian skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot in ICC Test Rankings.

'I have to give it to Steve Smith': Wasim Jaffer

During an interview with a leading news channel, Jaffer went on to say that he has to give it to Steve Smith for his form since return from suspension.

Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, while Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. The Indian captain on the other hand also has 70 international centuries to his name.

'Smith has never really struggled': Aaron Finch

During a recent interaction on Sports Tak, Finch went on to say that when it comes to the game's longest format, what is unbelievable about the two star-studded batsmen is that is their records both home and away. Justifying further, the Aussie opener said that Kohli had a tough series against England back in 2014 where James Anderson had given him a tough time. Nonetheless, the Delhi cricketer came back strongly four years later and dominated with the bat on English soil.

Showering praise on his countryman, the Australian limited-overs skipper mentioned Smith has never really struggled anywhere to be fair and that he is an unbelievable Test player. Aaron Finch also added that the thing that puts them above all is how dominant they are all around the world.

Furthermore, the 2015 World Cup winner also added that even though the two get out early sometimes but that’s just part of the game as they do not miss out too many times in a row and when they get in, they go big. He also mentioned that when it comes to Test cricket, Smith has an edge over Kohli and that Steve in Test cricket is 'unbelievable'.