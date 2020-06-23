VVS Laxman Lauds Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee As Bowlers Who Made Him Sweat The Most

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman recently expressed his views on his rivalry with Pakistani players during his playing days. The right-hander named former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar as someone who he felt was challenging on the field of play. Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time, who was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

VVS Laxman names the toughest bowler he has faced

Shoaib Akhtar got the better of VVS Laxman on three occasions ((twice in Tests and once in ODIs). On all three instances, Shoaib Akhtar rattled the timber of the Indian veteran. Hence, the modes of dismissals suggest how a batsman such as VVS Laxman, who had an impeccable technique, found it difficult to face the Pakistani pacer.

While speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected alongside Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman said that the toughest bowler he had faced in his career has to be someone like Shoaib Akhtar. Because he was probably the quickest bowler in world cricket at that time along with Brett Lee. VVS Laxman added that playing against him was always going to be challenging and he always was up to the fight.

During the chat, Gautam Gambhir who retired back in December 2018, also named the toughest bowler he had faced in his career. Gautam Gambhir said that he found Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal as the most challenging bowler to face due to his Doosra and added that it was even difficult to pick his Doosra under the lights. Gautam Gambhir also said that the speed at which Saeed Ajmal used to bowl made him a lethal bowler. Gautam Gambhir also reckoned that he loved his duels with Shahid Afridi and things haven’t changed even now.

Shoaib Akhtar reckons VVS Laxman wanted to bang his head on the ground

Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a conversation with Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo's Videocast, where the former Pakistani pacer lauded Mohammad Asif's bowling. Shoaib Akhtar said the world had seen him bowl and controversially added that if one wants to learn the art of bowling, no bowler could exhibit it better than Mohammad Asif. Shoaib Akhtar believes that is what actual bowling is.

Shoaib Akhtar further took a dig at VVS Laxman. Shoaib Akhtar said that during the Karachi Test in 2006, VVS Laxman wanted to bang his head on the ground because he wasn't able to figure out how to tackle Mohammad Asif. He added that VVS Laxman couldn't comprehend how Mohammad Asif's balls were swinging as Asif sent his leg stump for a walk twice in the match.

Shoaib Akhtar additionall claimed that the same happened with former South Africa stalwart AB de Villiers, who couldn't play Mohammad Asif. He concluded by saying that the art of bowling is a talent which one cannot learn overnight.

IMAGE COURTESY: VVS LAXMAN INSTAGRAM