Test Icon VVS Laxman Recalls 'fun Times' As He Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture

It has been almost a decade since VVS Laxman has bid adieu to the gentleman's game. However, he still continues to give back to the game as a commentator, cricket pundit (analyst), and as a mentor of the 2016 IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recently, Laxman posted a throwback picture where he has dropped a hint that not only he is missing his playing days but is also missing his team-mates as well.

'Fun times..': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the former Indian Test specialist had posted a throwback picture of him having fun with three of his Indian team-mates as well as good friends that included the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Parthiv Patel respectively. The picture was supposedly clicked when the trio had visited a European country during one of the team's overseas tours as they looked to take a break by going to a snowy mountain for an outing. VVS captioned the image as 'Fun times..'

'Very Very Special' Laxman's illustrious cricketing career

VVS Laxman had represented India in 134 Tests and 86 One Day Internationals between 1996 to 2012. However, he proved his mettle as one of Team India's most dependable batsmen in red-ball cricket where he helped the team register a couple of famous wins against the then mighty Australians both at home and abroad. Coincidentally, he was involved in crucial partnerships with Rahul Dravid on both occasions.

Dravid & Laxman's crucial partnerships

The first of the two partnerships against Australia had come during the homes series in 2001 at the iconic Eden Gardens. India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs.

The other Dravid-Laxman special moment had come more than a couple of years later at the Adelaide Oval (December 2003). India in their first innings were reeling at 85/4 and that is when Dravid and Laxman came to the rescue.

The duo smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park and added 303 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman scored 148 while Dravid scored 233 as India finished their innings at 523 thereby registering a 78-run first-innings lead.

The Aussies were bowled out for 196 in their second innings riding on Ajit Agarkar's six-wickets. India were set a target of 230 runs. Even though it sounded easy but it seemed a herculean task as the Sourav Ganguly-led side lost wickets at crucial junctures. However, the first innings hero Rahul Dravid anchored the run chase and led India to a famous win with an unbeaten 72. He was also adjudged Man of the Match and eventually went on to bag the Man of the Series award as well.

