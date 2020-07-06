'Hard To Beat': Waqar Younis Lauds Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's Fitness Level

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Monday praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli, saying he has set the fitness bar for the players worldwide. Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers of his generation. Virat is arguably the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes in the world. He has said that football megastar is an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness. In fact, when the batting sensation had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

'Hard to beat': Waqar Younis

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket including T20 cricket, one day suits him a lot and he is brilliant at test matches. But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness. He has set a bar of fitness worldwide for players," Younis said responding to a fan's question on 'Q20'. "I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why, we all like him," he added.

Coming back to cricket, Virat Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden title after failing to cross the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

Meanwhile, the three-match bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

At the same time, the Australian media on Monday has announced that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 might be postponed and an official announcement regarding the same will be made on Friday.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup's Postponement Expected, Harsha Bhogle Turns Thoughts Towards IPL 2020

(With ANI Inputs)

