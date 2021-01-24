WAR Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Match Preview

Warriors (WAR) and Lions (HL) will battle it out in the upcoming fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Sunday, January 24 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The WAR vs HL live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction, WAR vs HL playing 11 and WAR vs HL Dream11 team.

WAR vs HL live match preview

Lions have opened their Momentum One Day Cup campaign with a thumping victory over Cape Cobras. Their bowling attack performed exceptionally and bundled Cape Cobras for 221. Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, and Aaron Phangiso picked up two wickets each. They eventually chased down the total comfortably with 6 wickets and 64 balls to spare.

Ryan Rickelton smashed an impressive century and remained unbeaten on 109, whereas Dominic Hendricks also scored a crucial 54 for his side. Warriors will open their campaign on Sunday as they take on the in-form Lions side. They will be eying to score a thumping win right from their first fixture. Lions, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the game.

WAR vs HL Dream11 team: Full squads

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa.

Lions: Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo.

WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR vs HL playing 11

R Rickelton

R Hendricks

J Smuts

M Breetzke

WAR vs HL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R Rickelton (c), R Second

Batsmen: D Hendricks, R Hendricks, M Breetzke

All-rounders: D Potgieter, J Smuts (vc)

Bowlers: A Phangiso, S Magala, A Nortje, G Stuurman

WAR vs HL match prediction

According to our WAR vs HL match prediction, Lions are favourites to win the contest.

Note: The above WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction, WAR vs HL match prediction are based on our own analysis, WAR vs HL Dream11 team and WAR vs HL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

