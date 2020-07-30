Pakistani Pace Legend Wasim Akram Reveals What Makes IPL The World's Biggest Tournament

Wasim Akram has revealed that the Indian Premier League is the world's biggest cricket tournament. Ever since the inception of this franchise league in 2008, it has gone on to become a huge success in the last 12 years be it commercially, on-field entertainment by the players, nurturing young talents, etc. Akram had also served as the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders for a few years. During his tenure, KKR had won two IPL titles in the 2012 and 2014 editions respectively.

'Biggest cricket tournament': Wasim Akram

While interacting with former Pakistani pacer Tanvir Ahmed on the latter's official Youtube channel, Wasim went on to say that in the last five-six years, there has been a big difference in IPL as they have put in a lot of money and then termed the cash-rich event as the 'biggest cricket tournament in the world'.

Justifying further, the former Pakistani skipper mentioned that a team’s budget only is around 60-80 Cr ( (Indian currency) to buy players that are double than that of the Pakistani currency and therefore, when profit is made on that kind of money the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invests it back into first-class cricket.

At the same time, the 1992 World Cup winner also added that most players in the IPL have their personal coaches, like Praveen Amre and that they have hired such kind of former cricketers who have gone on to become good coaches. Furthermore, the 'Sultan of Swing' added that the batsmen play with such high confidence.

IPL 2020 to be held in UAE

The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced on August 2 according to various reports.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

