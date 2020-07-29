Brad Hogg Reveals Why Suresh Raina Might Never Make A Come Back Into The Indian Side

Brad Hogg reckons that Suresh Raina might not don the Indian jersey again. Raina had last played for India in the away limited-overs series against England in 2018. The UP cricketer was an integral part of Team India's 2011 World Cup as well as ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs and was a regular member in the national side. However, his weakness against the short-ball, a slump in form, and injuries meant that he did not find a place in the squad.

'I don't think there is...': Brad Hogg

“Suresh Raina has been a revelation in Indian cricket. One of the better fielders we have seen at the world stage from India. He’s a fantastic left-handed batsman,” said Hogg on his Youtube page. “But if you look at Indian line-up right now, where Virat Kohli wants to take it, he is looking at youngsters at the moment. And Shreyas Iyer has done reasonably well at no. 4 and that is where Raina is going to bat. I don’t see him batting lower down the order. He’s more of the batsman that comes in at no.3 or 4 and bats through the middle overs. I don’t think there is a role for him in Indian cricket,” the two-time World Cup winner added.



Suresh Raina in IPL 2020

The southpaw will next be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

