Wasim Akram Reveals Why Fawad Alam Deserves To Get A Chance In The 2nd Test Against Eng

Wasim Akram wants Fawad Alam to be included in Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test match against England that will be played in Southampton. The visitors head into the contest trailing by 0-1 after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the series opener at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Fawad on the other hand had last represented Pakistan in the longest format back in 2019 and has not featured in the national side since 2015.

'You need a middle-order batsman and Fawad Alam is the one': Wasim Akram

While speaking to Samaa TV, Akram said that there will not be a turning wicket in the next Test match and therefore one will play with one spinner along with an extra batsman. He then mentioned that Pakistan needs a middle-order batsman and Fawad Alam is the one and since he is also a left-hander, the team can have a left-right combination.

The 'Sultan of Swing' then added that the southpaw has an average of 56 in first-class cricket as well as a century on Test debut and therefore, he deserves to get a chance. Furthermore, the 1992 World Cup winner also added that had he been the captain, then he would include Alam in the middle-order.

Fawad Alam's cricketing career

The 34-year-old has represented Pakistan at the highest level in three Tests, 38 One Day Internationals, and 24 T20Is since 2009. The Karachi middle-order batsman has amassed 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches and, 6,126 runs in 187 List-A games.

A do-or-die match for Pakistan

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win the next Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. The second Test will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday i.e. August 13. England will be hoping to seal the three-match series while Pakistan will be looking to settle scores. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether Pak will be selecting six bowlers in their Playing XI in place of a batsman on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

READ: 'He Deserves A Second Chance Now': Ramiz Raja On Fawad Alam's Comeback To Pakistan Team

(Image Courtesy: PCB)

