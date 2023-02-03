Wasim Akram Reveals Why He Would Never Take Up The Role Of Pakistan Cricket Coach

Even though former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has coached various franchise teams after hanging up his boots, he has explained in a recent interview why he would never take up the coaching role for the national side. The 56-year-old made some shocking revelations as he explained how coaches in Pakistan are not only criticized severely but also abused.

'I can accept criticism but...': Akram makes shocking revelations

While speaking to PTI, Wasim Akram said, "I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistan cricket, it is intolerable the way the captains and coaches are not only` criticized but also abused by everyone. The 56-year-old, who is currently the coach of the Karachi Kings went on to add why coaching a franchise is different when compared to coaching the national side.

"The abuse and at times hate which the captain and coach have to bear, I don't think I am up to it. I don't have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to the use of social media. They are some people who I think only sit on Twitter day and night to send out negative comments. League cricket is different, the pressure and expectation levels are different, which is why I am involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL," explained Akram.

Wasim Akram slams Ramiz Raja over PCB tenure

A few days ago Wasim Akram had also slammed former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja over his tenure. When asked about the same in an interview with Pakistan Cricket, Akram replied, "Look, I don’t want to discuss this" before adding, "Vo 6 din ke liye aaya tha, ab vo vaapis aa gaya hai apni jagah pe. (He came here for six days, and now he’s back where he belongs)."

However, he did praise Raja's successor, Najam Sethi, by adding, "Najam Sethi has the experience, and it’s no concept that only cricketers should be the PCB chairman. You need to be a good administrator, and you need to be a good communicator apart from having a good reputation among other boards. Najam Sethi sahab is the best in that. People can disagree for all I care. It’s my opinion."