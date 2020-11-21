Wasim Jaffer Adds 'Hera Pheri' Tadka To Troll Brad Hogg After His Comments On Rohit Sharma

Wasim Jaffer came forward and hilariously trolled Brad Hogg after the former left-arm spinner had tweeted that it will be difficult for India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma to cement his place in the Test side for the upcoming four-match series against Australia.

However, what really stood out here is that Jaffer had made fun of Hogg by adding a bit of filmy masala to it.

It so happened that the ex-Ranji Trophy winner had forwarded the veteran Australian spinner's tweet by adding a hilarious meme in it. The meme is from the 2000 comedy movie Hera Pheri directed by the veteran Malayalam director Priyadarshan that stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and, Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

In one of the scenes, 'Akki' tries his level best to convince his on-screen mother (Sulbha Arya) that he has become a successful person in life for which he has hired a few actors as well and when one of them overacts, Raju (Akki's screen name in the movie) has no choice but to take him aside before things get complicated by saying 'Aaja, aaja beta aaja'.

When Hogg said Rohit won't feature in the Indian Test squad

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan asked the veteran Australian spinner what he reckoned about Ajinkya Rahane leading India in the last three Test matches to which the two-time World Cup winner went on to say that the Test specialist will do a fine job and the only other option would be Rohit Sharma.

Nonetheless, the former left-arm spinner also mentioned that Sharma's overseas record in the longest format provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team.

Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team. #Cricket #INDvAUS https://t.co/7sPXlw1PB5 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 16, 2020

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

