Wasim Jaffer Believes Rohit Sharma Can Score Double Centuries In Overseas Test Matches

Wasim Jaffer has revealed that Rohit Sharma can hit double-centuries in Tests outside India. Rohit is arguably the best batsman in the world when it comes to white-ball cricket as he has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.



The 'Hitman' who has made his comeback to red-ball cricket in the home Test series against South Africa last year had notched up his maiden double century in the longest format (212). He was also adjudged the Man of the Series for having amassed 529 runs in the three-match series. He could not feature in the two-match away Test series against New Zealand as he was ruled out due to a calf injury that he had suffered during a T20I match that had preceded the Test and ODI series.

'I feel in overseas conditions...': Wasim Jaffer

“I feel in overseas conditions in the first 30-45 minutes he is a bit vulnerable. I think if he survives that, he has the ability to get double hundreds even there,” said Wasim Jaffer while interacting with former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's official Youtube channel. “Then when he understands that the conditions have become better, he has that ability to accelerate and suddenly his strike rate would go up to 120-130. So, I feel he is in that headspace that he understands where he needs to take a backseat and where he can attack. And he has both the games,” the veteran Test cricketer added.



Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, Rohit was all set to lead the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been indefinitely suspended due to the ongoing global pandemic. At the same time, Team India's next two away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

Virat Kohli & Co.'s next Test assignment will be against the current top-ranked Test side Australia in their own backyard. The two fierce rivals will be locking horns in a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3 in Brisbane.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

MS Dhoni Celebrates 39th Birthday With Bike Ride In Ranchi Farmhouse; Watch Video

(Image Courtesy: AP)