MS Dhoni Celebrates 39th Birthday With Bike Ride In Ranchi Farmhouse; Watch Video

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. The veteran stumper isn't active on social media which is why fans were not able to witness the celebrations. Moreover, MS Dhoni' teammates Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also flew down to Ranchi to celebrated the CSK captain's birthday. However, even they haven't shared any photos or videos from the celebration.

MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with a bike ride, waves at fans

Since the India lockdown, MS Dhoni's fans have been trying to get a glimpse of their favourite star and some fans were successful in doing so. On Tuesday, July 7, a few fans managed to catch sight of their favourite cricketer as they gathered outside MS Dhoni's residence and wished him while he was enjoying a bike ride. MS Dhoni, in turn, waved at his fans but chose to stay afar due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's the footage of MS Dhoni waving at his fans -

That’s the way - Mahi way!🥰



Here’s @msdhoni enjoying bike ride at his farm house. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/XZD07MpMw9 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 7, 2020

The 39-year-old has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, rumours have been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement. The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

MS Dhoni house: MS Dhoni gives his daughter a vintage ride as wife Sakshi soaks in the beauty of nature

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram where she shared a compilation of videos from the couple's Ranchi farmhouse. The lush greenery around MS Dhoni house makes for a great place to observe nature's calmness during the India lockdown. The videos featured Sakshi walking around the huge lawns of this MS Dhoni house as MS Dhoni himself whizzed past his wife with his daughter Ziva on a bike.

The CSK captain, who is known to be a huge fan of motorcycles, was seen to be riding around the MS Dhoni house with his daughter on his vintage Yamaha RD 350. The two-stroke motorcycle was a huge sensation in the Indian market for its unparalleled power in the 80s. Here is the footage of MS Dhoni house that his wife posted.

