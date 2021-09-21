Wasim Jaffer Gives Befitting Reply To Netizen Who Accused Him Of Supporting Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shut down a social media user in style who accused him of supporting Pakistan following England's decision to cancel its October series against the Men in Green. Jaffer, who is much appreciated for his online presence, was accused by a netizen of being a Pakistani supporter after the former put out a tweet criticising the England Cricket Board (ECB) for abandoning its planned series against Pakistan. Jaffer reminded the individual of his innings against Pakistan, where he had scored a magnificent double century. Jaffer simply shared the scorecard from the match, which shows 202 written beside his name.

The individual who accused Jaffer of supporting Pakistan, had questioned the legendary First-Class batsman saying, "Is this the same Wasim bhai who supports Pakistan during an India versus Pakistan match in the name of sporting spirit?". Several netizens jumped in to extend their support to Jaffer, calling the above-mentioned individual a "nuisance". Meanwhile, some users shared memes and jokes to steer away from the hate in the comment section.

Wasim Jaffer to the fans:- pic.twitter.com/AG5aoy3ECa — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) September 21, 2021

Fans after the guy deleted the tweet! pic.twitter.com/jbae7DBZtQ — Jahir-ul (@Zuheb_786) September 21, 2021

Jaffer's double ton against Pak

As far as the particular match against Pakistan is concerned, Jaffer had scored 202 off 274 balls. Jaffer's double-century had come in the second Test match in Kolkata during Pakistan's tour of India in 2007. Although the match had ended in a draw, India put up a stellar show in the first innings, scoring a mammoth 616/5, courtesy of Jaffer's double ton. In response, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 456 runs. India added another 184 runs before declaring in the third innings. However, the home side failed to bowl Pakistan out in the fourth innings due to which the match resulted in a draw.

Jaffer is currently in the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021. He is the batting coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Jaffer works at Punjab Kings under the leadership of Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble, who is touted to replace Ravi Shastri as Team India's next head coach. Jaffer's side will play its first game against Rajasthan Royals on September 21.

Image: PunjabKings/Website