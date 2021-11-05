Wasim Jaffer, Hanuma Vihari And Others Extend Wishes To Virat Kohli On His 33rd Birthday

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has turned a year older and is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, November 5. Hailed by cricket pundits for his impeccable leadership across formats and his batting abilities, Kohli is often termed as the best of his generation.

The superstar cricketer, who enjoys a large fan following has been received birthday wishes from all corners of the world. Here’s how fellow cricketers and others wished the Indian skipper on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag led the birthday wishes for the Indian skipper. Sehwag took to his official Twitter account to call Kohli a generational player. “Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” Sehwag wrote while sharing an image of him with the skipper.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also wished the Indian skipper his birthday. Extending his wishes, Jaffer shared a throwback image of him with Kohli from his young days. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Virat Kohli, have a great day and year ahead 🤗 #MajorThrowback 😅 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli,” he wrote on microblogging app Koo.

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari also joined the #happybirthdayviratkohli train on Koo and wished his skipper on his birthday. Making his wish, he called his skipper ‘King Kohli’ a leader on and off field. “Wishing King Kohli a very happy birthday! A leader on and off the team, he’s done remarkably well for the Indian team. Many more runs to come, (sic)” Vihari wrote on Koo.

Indian Cricket Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also shared an image of him from the India Australia test series and wished him the best on the day. “Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year!” Rahane noted. Cricketer Piyush Chawla also wished Kohli on his birthday and called him one of the greatest players in modern cricket. “Happy Birthday to the run machine and our captain, Virat Kohli. His love and passion for the game is truly unmatched which makes him one of the greatest players of the modern era,” Chawla wrote on Koo.

(Image: @ajinkyarahane88/@virendersehwag/Twitter)