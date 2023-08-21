The much-awaited squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has been revealed. The 18-member Indian contingent will now travel to Sri Lanka to clinch the Asian glory. Rohit Sharma has remained as the captain while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy in the upcoming tournament. Indian team is currently playing a three-match T20I series with Ireland.

A few players have missed the ship but the buzz was around Shubman Gill who has been India's go-to player across all three formats. Keeping in mind that the Men in Blue will be participating in two major tournaments, Gill was rested for the Ireland T20I series.

But speculations were rife as Star Sports initially didn't include the Gujarat Titans batsman in the Asia Cup squad. Later the mistake was rectified and Gill was restored in the 18 man squad. Wasim Jaffer who is known for his quirky reactions was one of the first to point out the mistake.

The former Indian opener took to social media platform X as he sarcastically compared the incident by sharing a meme. In that meme, two fishes could be seen. In the second picture, the gill of the fish was visible promptly which could be compared to the aforementioned goof up by the broadcasters during the Asia Cup squad selection.

The confusion led to several reactions and opinions but the chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the IPL winner is indeed in the squad.

India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Backup player: Sanju Samson (wk)