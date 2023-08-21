India's squad for the Asia Cup has a number of surprises as chief selector Ajit Agarkar named an 18-member squad for the Asia Cup. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have been ignored and their chances of making it to the ICC ODI World Cup squad are looking slim. As expected Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of the Men in Blue.

3 things you need to know

An 18-member squad for the Asia Cup has been announced

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to the squad

Yuzvendra Chahal misses out as Kuldeep Yadav has been preferred

Rohit Sharma reveals the reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal's omission

Chahal's omission came as a bit surprising despite his consistent performance in the IPL 2023. The Rajasthan Royals spinner took 21 wickets in 14 matches but Kuldeep Yadav has been preferred over him. Kuleep's performance was also not up to the mark in the 2019 World Cup as he could barely manage six wickets in seven matches while Chahal was one of the highlights with his excellent 12 scalps from eight matches. But in recent times, Kuldeep has overtaken Chahal as India's preferred wrist spinner.

On being asked about Chahal's absence the Indian captain pointed out that the need for having pacers couldn't allow them to pick Chahal. He said, "Can't keep a pacer out for a spinner as pace bowlers play a huge role in big events."

"We couldn't get Chahal in as we had only 17 slots. Doors are not closed for anyone including Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for the World Cup," Rohit continued.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar added, "Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. We can fit only one wrist spinner. It's unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead."

India's squad for the Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Reserve player: Sanju Samson