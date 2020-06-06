Wasim Jaffer Says MS Dhoni Can Help Virat Kohli In Taking Precise Decisions On The Field

Wasim Jaffer has come forward and said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni can still help the current Indian skipper and one of his good friends Virat Kohli with his cricketing sense. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India last Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

'He will provide so much help to Virat Kohli': Wasim Jaffer

Speaking to a news channel, Jaffer went on to say that Dhoni will provide so much help to Virat Kohli with his cricketing acumen. He then mentioned that in the former skipper's absence, there have been many DRS reviews that have turned out to be wrong. The former Test batsman also added that MSD brings a lot to the table and there is absolutely no doubt about it.

When asked about the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's retirement plans, the former Ranji Trophy player said that it is up to Dhoni himself and even though people always make perceptions but that doesn’t matter. Furthermore, he added that the ex-captain was ready to play the IPL and everyone is aware that he was working hard at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) nets.

The former Mumbai cricketer then mentioned that post the IPL, everyone might get a clear picture regarding his form, fitness, etc. Justifying the same, he added that Mahi's creditability can never be questioned and on top of that, he is lethal in T20 cricket.

'You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee

Earlier, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee during his interview with a news daily went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career.

Banerjee further added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.

Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.

