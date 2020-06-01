Suresh Raina Says MS Dhoni Himself Is The Best Person To Take A Call On His Retirement

Suresh Raina has come forward and said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself is the best person to take a call on his international cricketing career. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

'It's his personal decision': Suresh Raina

During a recent interview with a news channel, the veteran middle-order batsman went on to say that one cannot ask MS Dhoni when he is going to retire as it is his personal decision. Raina then mentioned that Dhoni has represented India for so many years and he was also batting well and was also playing new shots. Furthermore, the southpaw added that he's sure that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has something in his mind.

You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee

Earlier, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee during his interview with a news daily went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career.

Banerjee further added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), call a proper press conference and do all the things that need to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.

Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.