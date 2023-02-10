Wasim Jaffer Takes Hilarious Dig At Australia After Rohit Sharma's Ton, Tweet Goes Viral

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has taken a savafe dig at Australia after Rohit Sharma's century in the first Test at Nagpur. Rohit Sharma scored his 9th career century against Australia in Nagpur after the top order failed to deliver in the first innings. Rohit held the Indian innings from one end and hit a very well-compiled century. On the same pitch, Australia were bundled out for 177 in the first innings where the Indian bowlers didn't allow any Australian batsmen to settle at the crease.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has taken a dig at Australia after Rohit Sharma's hundred. Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Everyone thought pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted Rohit Sharma."

Everyone thought pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted @ImRo45 👊🏽 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/ZyP6Rn8aeY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2023

India make Australia toil in 1st Test

Before the match, there had been a long debate regarding pitches in India. The Australia players landed in India a week before the first Test but they didn't go to Nagpur instead they went to Bengaluru, wherein they had a 4-day practice session. Australia also didn't play any practice games before the series telling that the BCCI doesn't provide spin-friendly wickets during the practice games.

It was believed that Nagpur's pitch will be a spin-friendly wicket and it looked the same as the Team India spinners didn't allow any Australian batsman to settle at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja removed five Australian batsmen including big names like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Australia were bowled out for 177 and it looked like the Indian batsmen will also struggle against the spinners.

No other batsman at the top and the middle order except Rohit Sharma stayed at the crease but later he was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma made sure that Team India didn't lose the initiative. As soon as Rohit got out Ravindra Jadeja took the anchor role and handled Team India's innings along with Axar Patel.

Jadeja and Axar both added more than 50 runs for the 8th wicket and took Team India's score past 300. Both the batsmen are still at the crease and will look to take Team India to a big first-innings lead.

The present series is very important for both sides keeping their World Test Championship final scenario in mind. The final of the World Test Championship will be played in June later this year.