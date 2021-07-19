Wasim Jaffer Terms Dushmantha Chameera As Prithvi Shaw's 'Dushman' With Hilarious Tweet

Team India opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday gave a glimpse of what can of batting can be expected from him during the India vs Sri Lanka series with a blistering knock at the top of the order. Opening the batting alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw went after Sri Lanka pacers Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera in the powerplay overs as his skipper on the other side played the second fiddle. Following Shaw's man-of-the-match performance, Wasim Jaffer posted some hilarious wordplay on his Twitter account to celebrate his outstanding knock.

India vs Sri Lanka: Wasim Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Prithvi Shaw innings

Shaw scored a quickfire 43 of 24 balls, giving India a solid start at the top. His knock included nine hits to the fence, out of which four boundaries came against right-arm pacer Dushmantha Chameera. Picking up on the bowler's name, Jaffer wrote that the youngster took a liking to him because he was his 'Dushman' or enemy.

Despite being hit for boundaries, Chameera did get the better of Shaw with a bouncer that his helmet in the fifth over. The 21-year-old was visibly shaken by the impact and threw away his wicket on the very over bowled by Sri Lanka spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Recap of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

After making the T20I debut Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were handed their ODI debut by coach Rahul Dravid. Sri Lanka after winning the toss opted to bat first. The Lankan batsmen did get starts but failed to play a big knock. The Indian bowlers chipped in with wickets as spinners Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did the majority of the damage due to Sri Lanka batsmen's poor shot selection. The host managed to reach 262/9 from their 50 overs with the likes of opener Avishka Fernando (33), middle-order batsman Charith Aslanka (33), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (39) chipping in with the bat.

Prithvi Shaw sent Sri Lanka bowlers to leather hunt before losing his wicket. Following Shaw's dismissal, captain Dhawan anchored the innings along with Manish Pandey who scored 26 runs. After Pandey's dismissal, Dhawan and was ably supported by young debutant Ishan Kishan (42-ball 59). The duo added 85 runs for the third wicket before the latter's dismissal. India comfortably romped home to victory with 7 wickets to spare.