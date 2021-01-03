Wasim Jaffer Touts Alleged Bubble Breach By India As 'Bill Gate', Shuns The Controversy

Taking a hilarious dig at the alleged bio-bubble breach by Indian players in Australia, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer downplayed the brewing controversy as he compared it with other scandalous incidents during India-Australia series. Known for his humorous takes on social media, Jaffer shared a meme pertaining to the matter and labelled the controversy as 'Bill Gate'. The former cricketer was referring to the alleged payment of a bill by a fan when Indian players reportedly visited a restaurant in Australia, which sparked the entire controversy. Shunning the 'Bill Gate,' Jaffer also stated that people should 'move on'.

Jaffer's take on 'Bill Gate'

Issuing a statement on the alleged bio-bubble breach by Team India players, Cricket Australia has said that 5 players from the touring party have been 'separated' from the squad and have been placed under isolation. These players are Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter. The BCCI is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

"The players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini – have been separated from the Indian and Australian squads but will still train 'in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place' to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads," said a Cricket Australia statement on Saturday

The controversy burst open when a fan named Navaldeep Singh took to Twitter to share a series of tweets & a video on meeting the Team India stars at a hotel and went on to claim that he had paid their food bill. The fan also made a controversial claim that Rishabh Pant had 'hugged' him, however, backtracked and apologised later, revealing that he was 'excited' to meet them and that social distancing had been maintained throughout.

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

However, Australian media has also reported that the aforementioned players have been cleared to play the third Test at Sydney. Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

