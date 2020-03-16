WATCH: Amit Mishra Bamboozles Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma To Reach This Milestone Only Achieved By Lasith Malinga Before

There was yet another reason for Delhi Capitals to rejoice as one of the senior players reached a new milestone. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra picked up his 150th wicket in IPL during Delhi's game against Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday by bamboozling Rohit Sharma with a peach of a delivery, Mishra thus became the second bowler after veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga to pick up 150 IPL wickets. Mishra now has 150 wickets in 140 matches while Malinga has 161 scalps in just 115 games.

The incident happened in the sixth over of Mumbai's innings. Mumbai had scored 57 runs in the Powerplay overs without losing any wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were well set and looked to continue their fine touch. However, Mishra had other plans. Rohit took the strike as Mishra bowled a straight delivery as the MI skipper looked to defend it. But the ball turned a little bit and went past Rohit's defence which disturbed his timber as the Delhi players started celebrating. Mishra thus hit the middle of the middle stump to pick up his 150th IPL scalp.

Delhi Capitals will look to do the double over Mumbai Indians and prolong their stay at the second position in the points table. Delhi Capitals are at the second position in the points table while Mumbai Indians are at the third. Both teams have registered five wins in eight matches with 10 points. However, the Capitals are ahead due to a better net run rate.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. At the time of publishing this story, Mumbai Indians were 128/4 in 17.4 overs with the Pandya brothers Krunal and Hardik in the middle.

