WATCH: Ashton Agar's One-handed Screamer At Point Helps Western Australia Win

Western Australia beat South Australia by a narrow margin of 36 runs in their latest Sheffield Shield encounter at the WACA in Perth. Among the many highlights that the match had to offer, one came when all-rounder Ashton Agar took a spectacular, acrobatic catch to dismiss South Australian opener Henry Hunt, denting their pursuit of chasing down Western Australia's total. The Western Australians were also helped by veteran batsman Shaun Marsh's century in the second innings.

Ashton Agar catch lights up Sheffield Shield game

After Marsh's spectacular show, WA had to prevent the Redbacks from chasing down 335 in the fourth innings. It was in the second over when Hunt took the strike and was yet to get off the mark. Matthew Kelly bowled the ball and Hunt connected beautifully. However, the placement proved to be faulty as it was in reach of Ashton Agar at point as he leapt with his left hand and took a one-handed blinder to get Western Australia off and running with their first wicket. Here is the video footage of the catch.

OH MY WORD ASHTON AGAR!! He takes an absolute hanger at point 🤩👏



SA 1/1 chasing 344 - Hunt (🦆) is gone and Ferguson joins Weatherald at the crease.

Western Australia dominate a hard-fought game

After WA captain Ashton Turner won the toss, he chose to bat first. While openers Cameron Bancroft and Jake Carder could not do much damage to SA, southpaw Shaun Marsh showed signs of promise as he made 41, stitching a partnership with Marcus Stoinis who made 79. Cameron Green's 126 and keeper Josh Inglis' 91, deep in the order, propelled WA to 492 before Turner declared.

In return, SA could only manage 353 which contained a classy 143 by captain Alex Carey. WA widened their lead in their second innings when veteran Shaun Marsh played his trademark shots and made an unbeaten 102, widening the lead and giving the Redbacks a target of 335. WA's Matthew Kelly, however, had other plans and took five wickets in the second SA innings to restrict them to 308 and snatch a narrow victory for WA. Kelly took eight wickets in the match.

