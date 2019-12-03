Dominant Australia Name Squad For New Zealand Tests, Leave Out Bancroft

Australia made just one change to their squad as they left spare batsman Cameron Bancroft out of the squad announced for the three-match Test series against New Zealand. Pacers James Pattinson and Michael Neser were named in the squad as reserve bowlers while the rest of the side remains unchanged from the previous series. Australia completed a clinical win against Pakistan in the second Test on Monday by an innings and 48 runs to clinch the Test series. With David Warner and Steve Smith in prime form after their return from their ban, Australia will look to continue dominating their summer at home as they face an in-form New Zealand, who have just completed a series win against England.

Australia leave out Cameron Bancroft for NZ Test

Consistency is key for Australian selectors

“We are backing the current batting line-up to continue their form across the next three Tests,” Hohns was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“Whilst not a part of this squad, Cameron Bancroft remains one of the standby players.

“Similarly, depending on conditions, we reserve the right to add a player to the squad at any time during the series,” he added.

A hilarious end to Pakistan's miserable tour

In the past few years, Pakistani cricketers have been a subject of jokes for getting run out in hilarious ways and it could not have got worse for them when their last batsman was dismissed in the same manner to end their miserable tour Down Under. It happened in the 82nd over of the visitors' second innings. On the final ball of that over which was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, Muhammad Musa after hitting one to the right of mid-on attempted to take a quick single but stopped midway. However, Mohammad Abbas who was at the non-striker's end was already halfway down the wicket. He quickly turned back to save his wicket but by the time he could, Pat Cummins had hit the bull's eye and it was all over for Pakistan. Abbas was way too far away from the crease that the on-field umpire did not even have to consult the third umpire and instantly raised his finger.

Australia register yet another convincing win

Pakistan who were three down at stumps on Day 3 resumed their innings on a positive note as Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) added 103 runs for the fourth wicket stand. After the two were dismissed, it opened the floodgates for Australia as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (45) showed some resistance but once he was castled by Josh Hazlewood, it was all over for the visitors as the Aussies registered a 2-0 win.

Australia Test squad