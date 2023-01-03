WATCH | Babar Azam Gets Run-out After Hilarious Miscommunication With Imam-ul-Haq

Another embarrassing moment rocked the Pakistan cricket team on January 3 when captain Babar Azam was dismissed via a run-out following a needless miscommunication with partner Imam-ul-Haq. The incident took place in the third session of play on Day 2.

Fans react to Babar Azam's embarrassing run-out

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who seemed in good touch with 24 runs from 41 deliveries, suffered an embarrassing dismissal following a miscommunication with Imam-ul-Haq. As seen in the video below, Imam declined the third run after initially taking a few steps out of his crease and both batsmen ended up at the non-striker’s end. Imam not only seemed annoyed at the manner of the dismissal but also seemed to be lashing out at his captain for the same.

Pakistan trail by 295 runs in second Test against New Zealand

Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second Test against a jittery Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his best of 35, with the duo adding a staggering 104 runs for the last wicket. The visitors ended their innings by putting up 449 runs on the board.

In reply, Pakistan ended the second day of the Test by scoring 154 runs for the loss of three wickets. Imam-ul-Haq ended the day unbeaten on 74 runs, while Saud Shakeel, who took nearly an hour before getting his first run off his 42nd ball, ended the day with 13 runs.

Other than the run-out dismissal of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel picked up a wicket each. Henry, playing his first test since last June, induced a top edge of Abdullah Shafique’s (19) mistimed pull shot, while Patel got rid of Shan Masood (20), with Devon Conway completing the dismissal with a catch.

With still three days remaining for second Pakistan vs New Zealand Test, both sides are still very much in the contest. The winner of this Test will also clinch the series 1-0 after the first match between the two sides ended in a draw.

(Inputs from AP)