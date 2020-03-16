WATCH: Faf Du Plessis Takes A Stunningly Balanced Catch To Dismiss His Countryman AB De Villiers

The current South African skipper Faf du Plessis pulled off a spectacular catch at the boundary to dismiss his countryman and former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

It happened in the seventh over of RCB's innings which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja bowled a slower delivery as ABD charged down the wicket and looked to deposit the ball into the stands. The ball had made a good connection with the bat but Mr.360 did not look convinced after hitting as he had not hit it from the middle of the bat. It appeared that the ball would travel the distance but that did not happen as Faf du Plessis took a perfectly balanced catch at long-off and AB had to walk back to the dugout.

This video was shared on Twitter. Take a look-

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to do the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK has been the most dominant side so far in this competition with seven wins in nine games while RCB will look to rediscover their rhythm heading into the business end of the tournament. CSK will look to overcome their six-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday while Bangalore will be confident after their thrilling 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was not the start that Royal Challengers Bangalore wanted as they lost their captain Virat Kohli early. Kohli who had scored a match-winning ton in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders was dismissed for nine in the third over after he was caught behind by his opposite number MS Dhoni off Deepak Chahar. Parthiv Patel then added 47 runs with AB de Villiers. Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel once again played a vital knock for RCB. The southpaw played a spectacular cameo of a 37-ball 53 at a strike rate of 143.24 which included two boundaries and four maximums.

His cameo helped RCB get to a respectable total of 161/7 in their 20 overs.