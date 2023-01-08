WATCH: 'I Knew I Was Under The Ball': Steve Smith Baffled After Klassen Is Given Not Out

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has called for a change in the catch review process after Steve Smith's catch off Heinrich Klaasen was deemed not out. Controversy erupted over this moment as the on-field umpires had given the soft signal as out, and even Smith was confident that he had taken the catch cleanly.

Did Steve Smith take a clean catch?

As seen in the video below, former Australian captain Steve Smith and the rest of the team begin to celebrate without any hesitation after the 33-year-old gets his hands on the ball, suggesting that the side are confident of a clean catch being taken. While the on-field umpires did give the soft signal as out, the third umpire was unconvinced.

"I knew I was under the ball"



Steve Smith was certain he had legitimately caught Heinrich Klaasen on day five, despite the third umpire determining it was not out #AUSvSA | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/hYg2w4GMYU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2023

Speaking of his opinion on the catch, Smith said, "Yesterday I was a bit more uncertain than today. I was pretty certain I got underneath the one today." It is pertinent to note that there was also a minor controversy on day four of the AUS vs SA Test match when Smith had seemingly taken a catch off South African captain Dean Elgar.

Smith then went on to add why he thought that his catch off Heinrich Klaasen was clean by adding, "Because my wrist was kind of flexed I think I may have slid it along the grass potentially, but today I was pretty sure I got underneath it. I think those ones that are close to the turf always don’t look right. But today I felt the slap on my fingers and I knew I was under the ball."

Speaking of his view on the incident, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins said (as quoted by cricket.com.au), "I feel for the umpires in that sort of situation. I don't really know the answers but there has to be a way to improve it. As it currently stands, it's really hard to give a batter out. If there's any kind of doubt it goes the batter's way."

"With a couple of camera angles really slowed down it's pretty hard …I do feel for 'Ketts' (Kettleborough) up there. I don't know the answer but there surely there can be some small changes we can make to get a bit more definitive answers. I know there are 30-40 cameras here at the ground, it looks like the third umpire only has a couple of those angles available. Maybe there are more of those angles we can use down the track," added Cummins.