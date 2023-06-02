WATCH: ICC Unveils Official Promo For World Test Championship 2023 Final

With one of the biggest event of Test cricket just one week away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the promo of the much awaited World Test Championship 2023 Final. The WTC 2023 Final is scheduled to be played between Rohit Sharma-led India and Pat Cummins' Australia from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

The promo released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) looks amazing and has glimpses of the top performance and the journey of the teams, they have had in the two-year cycle of the World Test Championship. The fans are also loving the promo and can't wait to witness both teams fighting for one of the biggest crowns of Test cricket.

🏏 🇦🇺 v 🇮🇳

🗓️ 7 to 11 June

📍 The Oval



Are you ready for The Ultimate Test?#WTC23

The Indian cricket team will be featuring in the World Test Championship Final for the second consecutive time. The last time when the Indian team made it to the big stage in 2021, they were defeated by Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Team India has also not had the best of experiences in the ICC knockouts from the last ten years and the last time they won any trophy at this level was in 2013 when they defeated England in the Final of the Champions Trophy.

However, the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma seems to be in good form ahead of the WTC 2023 Final, and batsmen like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara seem to be in good knick ahead of the summit clash and will look forward to continuing their good form against Australia as well.

India vs Australia WTC Final: Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav