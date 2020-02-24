Taapsee Pannu Cheers For Team India Post Their 2nd Victory In T20 World Cup Tournament

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter account and joined the nation in the celebration of Indian Women's cricket team's victory in their 2nd T20 match on Monday. Team India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup tournament. The actor posted congratulatory wishes for the team by lauding their efforts and encouraging them as she said, "Onwards n upwards".

Take a look:

That’s the way girls !!!!! Come on! Onwards n upwards 💪🏼 #WomensT20WorldCup https://t.co/VFItbQTIKC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 24, 2020

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Monday. Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 142 for 6 and then returned to restrict Bangladesh to 124 for 8 to notch up their second successive win in the showpiece event. Chasing 143 to win, Murshida Khatun compiled a 26-ball 30 after her opening partner Shamima Sultana was sent packing in the second over by Shikha Pandey.

Read | Virender Sehwag lauds Poonam Yadav after she spins India to yet another win

India continue their splendid run

After being asked to bat first, India were restricted to 142/6 in their 20 overs even though young Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 17-ball 39 at a strike rate of 229.41 which included two boundaries and four maximums. Her dismissal opened up the floodgates for the Bangladesh bowlers.

Read | New Zealand identify the 'Poonam Yadav' threat ahead of their clash in the group stage

In reply, wickets falling at regular intervals disturbed Salma Khatun-led side's rhythm in this run chase as they could only manage in getting to 124/8 as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. registered an 18-run win. They will now face New Zealand at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

Read | India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Smriti Mandhana ruled out post fever & shoulder injury

1st win against Australia in the opening match

The Indian Women's team clinched their first victory in the ICC Women T20 World Cup on Friday as they beat favourites Australia by 17 runs. Poonam Yadav starred for India as she rattled the defending champions' batting lineup by bagging four wickets. The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her heroics.

Read | India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in Women's T20 World Cup

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.