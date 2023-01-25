WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues Leads With Guitar As Women In Blue Sing 'Pehli Nazar Main'

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is currently in South Africa to play a T20I tri-series as part of their preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue are playing a tri-series involving South Africa and West Indies. India won their first two matches of the tournament, defeating both the Proteas Women and West Indies Women by comfortable margins.

Meanwhile, the Indian women cricketers enjoyed a fun outing at a beach in East London, where they played volleyball and took part in leisure activities. All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures and videos from their outing on Wednesday.

In one of the videos, the cricketers can be seen singing the Bollywood song – 'Pehli Nazar Mein' with Rodrigues leading the charge by playing the guitar.

The first match of the tri-series saw India beat hosts South Africa by 27 runs. Amanjot Kaur was named the player of the match for her unbeaten 41 off 30 balls. Deepti Sharma also played a crucial role with both the bat and the ball as she scored 33 runs and picked up three wickets. In their second match of the series, India Women beat West Indies Women by 56 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls to help her side win the match.

India has two matches left in the competition before the final game on February 2. India is slated to lock horns against South Africa in their next match on January 28. India will play their final preliminary match against West Indies on January 30.

India's squad for the Tri-series and T20 World Cup

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Image: Instagram/JemimahRodrigues/BCCI