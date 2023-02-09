Indian captain Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated after his opening partner KL Rahul got dismissed in the ongoing first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rahul was removed by Australian debutant Todd Murphy while playing a loose shot in the 23rd over of the Indian innings. The Indian vice-captain was dismissed for just 20 off 71 balls. He was caught and bowled by Murphy.

After Rahul handed an easy catch to Murphy just before the day's play was about to end, Rohit was left frustrated by the former's shot selection. In a video shared on the BCCI's official website, Rohit was seen shaking his head in disbelief and showing frustration over Rahul's early dismissal when he could have held the other end to let India finish the day without the loss of even a single wicket. Rohit, however, finished the day at an unbeaten score of 56 off 69 balls.

India vs Australia: 1st Test

In the first innings of the match, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia struggled to perform and was dismissed for a mere 177 runs. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with their exceptional bowling skills as Jadeja took five wickets and Ashwin claimed three.

The opening batsmen for Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, were removed cheaply by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, providing India with an early advantage. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne tried to save the Australian team with their batting, scoring 82 runs together before Jadeja took three quick wickets. This was Jadeja's first international match after returning from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup last year.

Jadeja's excellent performance with the ball saw Australia go from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Ashwin then returned to the field to help India bowl out Australia for just 177 runs. Indian openers Rohit and Rahul then put on 76 runs on the board before the latter was removed. At stumps on Day 1, India are 77/1. Rohit will resume batting for India on Day 2 alongside Ashwin.

