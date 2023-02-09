India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their four-match series in Nagpur. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for just 177 runs in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball for India as they picked a fifer and a three-wicket haul respectively. Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj provided the much-needed breakthrough as they removed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja cheaply.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked like they could rescue Australia from a poor start and they did manage to achieve that till lunch before Jadeja came in and picked three quick wickets. The duo scored 82 runs between them before Jadeja dismissed for of them. This is Jadeja's first international match since he came back from an injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup last year. Thanks to Jadeja's brilliant show with the ball, Australia went from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Ashwin then returned to help India bowl the Australians out for just 177 runs.

Again Australia is showing how much overrated they r as a batting unit..they r home track bullies..won in Pakistan only because they were served with flattest of wickets nd also toss played d part..India showing them where they belong..mind u this pitch a not a turner #INDvsAUS — Shah Rukh (@Basit08) February 9, 2023

All the ex cricketer of @CricketAus will start blaming the Pitch now. But, won't address the inability of their team against the quality spin bowling like #IndianCricketTeam @WasimJaffer14 @bhogleharsha #AusvsInd#INDvsAUS #WTC2023 — Bhavik Makwana (@bhavikmakwana) February 9, 2023

Taiyyari Ashwin ki kithi, Exam me Jadeja aa gaya! 😂 #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 — Sonu Prajapati (@TechMumbaikar) February 9, 2023

India vs Australia: Playing XIs

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

