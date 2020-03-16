WATCH: Move Over Wasim And Waqar, This Physics-defying Inswinger By Varun Aaron Will Make Your Head Spin

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. By the virtue of this win, the inaugural edition winners have now edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to the seventh spot in the points table.

Varun Aaron had a memorable day with the ball against the two-time IPL champions as he was named 'Man of the Match' for his impressive bowling spell. He rattled Kolkata's top order by picking up two crucial wickets which included the destructive Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill. However, it was Gill's wicket which was one of the best dismissals of the match.

Aaron was bowling the fifth over. On the fourth delivery of that over, he bowled a widish delivery outside the off stump as Gill slashed it to the off side and picked up a boundary. However, what followed next was completely unexpected. In the very next delivery, the 29-year old bowled a perfect inswinging delivery which completely deceived Gill and disturbed the timber. Aaron was all charged up after taking his revenge and his team-mates joined him to celebrate as the U-19 World Cup winner walked back to the dugout.

The video of Varun Aaron's inswinger was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

Varun Aaron finished his bowling spell with figures of 2/20 in his four overs which also included a maiden at an economy of 5.00. The Indian speedster was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his impressive bowling spell.

Dinesh Karthik went on to play a captain's knock of an unbeaten 50-ball 97 at a strike rate of 194.00 which included seven boundaries and nine maximums. His blistering innings helped KKR get to a competitive total of 175/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson provided a good start for the Royals. The duo had added 53 runs for the opening stand. Post their dismissal in quick succession, Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals. When it seemed like the Royals run chase was losing its momentum young Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer stitched in a match-winning partnership of 44 runs as the Royals reached the target with four balls to spare.

