IPL Auction Live Updates: Eoin Morgan Bags Rs. 5.25 Cr Deal With Kolkata Knight Riders

England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will be donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being brought in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday. The left-handed batsman is one of the prominent figures in international cricket but hasn’t been regular in the IPL. Delhi Capitals were in the race temporarily but KKR eventually managed to get the player, who was earlier a part of their squad. Morgan had a base price of 1.5 crore. Besides his captaincy skills, Morgan is a big-hitting batsman and one who can hold the middle-order together. The left-hander's 71-ball 148 against Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup will be remembered forever by the cricket fans in England and worldwide.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Hanuma Vihari Goes Unsold; MI Sign Chris Lynn

IPL Auction live updates: Eoin Morgan bags Rs. 5.25 cr deal

Eoin Morgan was signed by KKR for 5.25 crore. He has experience of playing the league having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2010 IPL season. From 2011 to 2013, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2014, Morgan decided not to enter IPL 2014 but played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and 2016. In the 2017 IPL Auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab. He went unsold in IPL 2018 auction and decided not to enter the IPL 2019 auction due to World Cup. Morgan has played 52 IPL matches in which he has scored 854 runs.

Eoin Morgan is sold to KKR for 525L #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: Delhi Capitals Set To Go Big For Reputed Overseas Middle Order Batsman

Morgan played a pivotal role in helping England win their maiden World Cup title this year. He took some tough calls which result in the form of team lifting the trophy. Morgan has played 282 T20 matches in which he has scored 6185 runs.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: Ex-auctioneer Richard Madley Reveals Biggest Past Auction Controversies

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: What Strategy Can You Expect Kolkata Knight Riders To Follow?