WATCH: MS Dhoni And Co. Celebrate Shardul Thakur's Birthday Post IPL 2021 Win

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings scripted history by getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Pacer Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK on an all-important night as he applied breaks on KKR's momentum with some tight bowling in the middle overs.

Not only did Shardul Thakur play an instrumental role in Chennai Super Kings' win, but also got a surprise for it after the match by his very own teammates.

CSK celebrates Shardul Thakur's birthday

After CSK's trophy celebrations and the victory lap, the celebrations continued inside the dressing room as the 'Yellow Army' celebrated Shardul Thakur's birthday a day in advance. Thakur turned 30 on October 16 i.e. a day after the IPL 2021 final. The Chennai Super Kings frontline pacer was left cake-faced but what really stood here was that of his captain MS Dhoni feeding him a piece of cake.

The video was posted by the new IPL champions on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, CSK also posted an image of Shardul Thakur holding the trophy after the celebration.

CSK wins IPL 2021

KKR suffered a dramatic collapse in the final as none of their middle-order batters managed to score runs. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer were the only batters who scored more than 50 runs for KKR.

Gill and Iyer were dismissed by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur respectively. Thakur struck twice in his 11th over as he removed Nitish Rana for a duck after getting rid of Venkatesh Iyer.

Sunil Narine was promoted up the order by his team but failed to fire and was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for just two runs. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan scored 4 off 8 balls before being dismissed by Hazlewood. Dinesh Karthik was out for 9 as Ravindra Jadeja picked up his wicket.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs in 20 overs for the loss of just three wickets. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start as they forged yet another 50-run partnership. Gaikwad hit 32 off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Sunil Narine. Du Plessis, on the other hand, scored an impressive half-century as Robin Uthappa joined him in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal.

Uthappa scored a quickfire 31 off 15 balls before being removed by Narine. Moeen Ali then joined Du Plessis in the middle and finished the innings for CSK with a cameo of 37 off 20 balls. Du Plessis was eventually dismissed by Shivam Mavi off the final ball of the innings.

Du Plessis scored 86 off 59 balls, including 3 sixes and 7 boundaries. Faf du Plessis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his remarkable innings under pressure.

Shardul Thakur finished his spell with figures of 3/38 from his four overs at an economy of 9.50.