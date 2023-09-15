WATCH: MS Dhoni Gives Lift To A Young Cricketer On His Bike In Ranchi, Gets Criticized

MS Dhoni, who is lately been on a spree of road voyages, has been captured once again taking a two-wheeler commute to a drive. While previously he was seen driving his vintage Rolls Royce, this time he decided to cover the distance on his Yamaha RD 350 Bike. Moreover, he picked a stranger on his way and gave the lucky one a lift.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni was seen driving a bike in Ranchi

Dhoni gave a lift to a young cricketer

Dhoni is criticised by fans for polluting the environment

MS Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on his bike

It is well-known that MS Dhoni has a liking for the bikes. He has a huge collection of automobiles in store, which Venkatesh Prasad gave a tour of a couple of months ago. However, it is not only for show as the great man more often than not takes his vehicles out as well. This time he took out his Yamaha RD 350 to the road and also made the day of a young cricketer by giving a lift.

The passenger on his bike recorded the special journey and posted it on social media. In the clip that has gone viral now, Dhoni could be seen accelerating his motorbike. Take a look at the visuals.

Netizens bash Dhoni for causing pollution

Though it is seen as a humble act by MSD, there are also fans who are criticising the CSK captain for causing pollution on the road. The clip also showcases Dhoni's bike throwing smoke in the air. The sight did not go well among the users and they claim that MSD is causing harm to the environment.

OMG!!!!! WHAT A POLLUTING BIKE. HE SHOULD BE FINED HEAVILY FOR THIS. — sushil bhat (@sushilbhat161) September 15, 2023

service karao sir bike ki 😂😂 — Dheeraj Sinsinwar (@DheerajSinsinw4) September 15, 2023

So, at what end you are? Do you admire this act of Dhoni or the bike throwing smoke has etched in your mind? Let us know in the comments.