WATCH | New Video Emerges Of Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw And Sapna Gill Fight In Club

Earlier this year, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw made headlines for a late-night brawl with a social media influencer at a nightclub in Mumbai. As per the initial police complaint filed by the 23-year-old cricketer, several individuals misbehaved with him and attacked his car baseball bats after he left the club. These events took place after Shaw denied a social media influencer Sapna Gill and his friends taking selfies with him. While Shaw’s legal team fought the battle in court, the cricketer’s on-field performances took a blow as the Indian Premier League approached.

3 Things You Need To Know

Prithvi Shaw was accused of molestation by Sapna Gill

The incident took place in the early hours of February 15, 2023

Sapna Gill was arrested shortly after Shaw filed the complaint

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw Brawl: Police Record Social Media Influencer’s Statement On Her Complaint Against Cricketer

Fresh CCTV footage shows Prithvi Shaw’s brawl in a Mumbai nightclub

A video currently making rounds on social media shows Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw getting furious over an individual who tries taking a selfie with the cricketer. This comes months after Shaw’s fight with social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friends first came to light. The incident took place inside the Barrel Mansion nightclub on February 15.

The CCTV footage shows the young cricketer’s fight with Sapna Gill’s friend Shobhit Thakur in the nightclub. As per reports, the CCTV footage has been shared by Gill’s legal team which brings the cricketer back in the headlines. In the video, Shaw can be seen inside the club with his friends, when a man approaches him and tries taking a selfie with him.

ALSO READ | Who Is Sapna Gill, Bhojpuri Actress Arrested For Attacking Prithvi Shaw?

Uncomfortable with the act, Shaw pushes the youth away and what follows is a massive argument. As the events unfolded, the 23-year-old cricketer was seen pushing the person away and charging towards the other part with barbs being hurled. It is worth noting that Sapna Gill previously alleged Prithvi Shaw of molesting her in the pub.

‘False and unfounded’: Mumbai Police on Sapna Gill’s allegations

As per PTI, Gill earlier filed a complaint against Shaw accusing him of molestation. Appearing in the court, police refuted the allegations and termed them ‘false and unfounded’ on Monday, June 26. After the report was submitted by the police, Sapna Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan requested the court to allow him to present the video footage of the brawl.