Watch: Pat Cummins Completes 200 Test Dismissals With A Ripper, Reminds Of Joe Root Wicket

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins claimed the milestone of registering 200 wickets in red-ball cricket on Day 3 of ongoing Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Cummins dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite in the 55th over of the second innings of the match to reduce the visitors to 159/2. However, it was the manner of Braithwaite’s dismissal that has become a talking point for the cricket world.

Bowling to the Caribbean skipper, Cummins delivered a length delivery that angled into the middle and off. While Brathwaite looked to block it, he played down the accurate line, but the ball straightened after pitching. The delivery ended up beating the batter’s outside edge and hit the top of the off stump.

The video was shared on Twitter by cricket.com.au and it was quick to go viral among cricket fans. At the same time, Cricket Australia also shared a video of Cummins’ dismissal of former England skipper Joe Root from the fourth Ashes Test in 2019. The pacer memorably dismissed English opener, Rory Burns, off the third delivery of England’s second innings, before bowling a peach of a delivery to dismiss Root by hitting the top of the off-stump.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul hits 51 runs on debut for West Indies

Coming back to the ongoing Test match at Perth, Brathwaite was dismissed on the individual score of 64 runs off 166 balls. He earlier partnered with debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul to script an opening stand of 78 runs. Chanderpaul displayed pure class in his debut Test knock to amass 51 runs off 79 deliveries, which included six and seven fours.

Australia put 598 runs on board after double hundreds by Smith and Labuschagne

Earlier in the first innings of the match, Australia scored a massive total of 598 runs at the loss of four wickets, before declaring the innings. While Usman Khawaja scored 65 runs in the first innings, Marnus Labuschagne and former skipper Steve Smith were the biggest performers for the Aussies.

Labuschagne amassed 204 runs off 350 balls during his stay at the crease, as together with Smith, they added 250 runs for the third wicket stand. Smith also went on to register a double century following Marnus’ dismissal and remained unbeaten on 200 runs off 311 balls. Travis Head was denied a century by one run, after his quickfire knock of 99 runs in 95 balls, which included 11 fours.