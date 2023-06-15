WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin gets into argument with umpire after outrageous decision-making

Why you're reading this: After sitting in the pavilion and assisting players indirectly during the WTC 2023 Final, Ravichandran Ashwin is back in his hometown and back on the field as well. The veteran off-spinner was a part of the Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Wednesday. Ashwin was quite active on the field and in one of the instances he was seen indulging in a heated argument with the Umpires. What transpired in the game that got Ashwin to lose his cool? Read on

3 Things you need to know

Tamil Nadu Premier League is underway

The 6th game of TNPL was played between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin captained Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin gets into an argument with the umpire during the TNPL game

Leading Dindigul Dragons in game 4 of TNPL, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen bemused in the 13th over of the game as batsman R Rajkumar was adjudged not out by the 3rd umpire. The decision was gone upstairs after the on-field umpire K Srinivasan had given Rajkumar out following what appeared to be a clear edge and caught by the wicketkeeper. However, the replays showed a different picture and it was found that the bat touching the ground had prompted a spike on the ultra edge, and the ball did not meet the meat of the bat.

Unconvinced by the decision of the 3rd umpire, Ashwin took his referral to send the decision back again. Again similar angles were showcased and thus, the decision of the TV umpire remained unchanged. Take a look at the following clip to gain further clarity.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy: TNPL match summary

It was a low-scoring encounter where after bowling first, Dindigul contained Trichy to a meager total of 120 runs. In reply, Ashwin's team chased the subdued target within 15 overs to register a comfortable 6-wicket win. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy became the man of the match for his exceptional spell, where he gave away 21 runs and took 3 wickets in his quota of 4 overs.