Virender Sehwag Remains Baffled On India Over R Ashwin Saga After Australia's WTC Win

Why you are reading this: India's unwanted streak to lose ICC finals continued to haunt them as Australia crushed Rohit Sharma and Co by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final. Barring Ajinkya Rahane, no other players managed to stand their ground in this event. Their shameful loss attracted a lot of ire and criticism from all over the world.

3 things you need to know

This was India's second-ever appearance in the WTC final

This loss is one of India's heaviest defeats in the longest format

Australia became the first cricket team to record all ICC men's trophy

Virender Sehwag provides his opinion on India's team selection

India decided to ditch Ravichandran Ashwin from the starting lineup as Shardul Thakur was preferred over the off-spinner. But Virender Sehwag feels India lost their mind by excluding Ashwin in the WTC final. He also insisted Ashwin's spin web could have worked against a batting lineup consisting of left-handed players. The former World Cup winner also suggested one team should have the right mindset and approach if they are to conquer a championship.

Read More: Pat Cummins has the 'perfect response' to Rohit Sharma's excuses after WTC Final defeat

Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. They are the deserved winners. India lost it in their minds when they decided to exclude Ashwin against a left-handed heavy attack. Plus the top order needed to bat better. Need to have better mindset and approach to win… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 11, 2023

India's decision of bowling first seemed to have backfired as Australia piled on 469 runs in the first inning. Both Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries respectively as the Aussies had a run feast in the first inning. Indian pacers couldn't really use the overcast condition and the green top surface which were on offer.

Read More: ICC hands heavy sanctions to India and Australia for Code of Conduct breach in WTC Final

Oval usually also helps batsmen as the game goes on but the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed miserably to display their batting credentials on this surface. With the ICC Cricket World Cup hovering on the horizon, there should be massive reshuffling in the ranks.

India will now travel to West Indies next month as they will play two Test matches, five T20Is and three ODI matches.