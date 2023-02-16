WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Dravid, Kohli & Team India Players Pay Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is all set to play his 100th Test match on Friday. India will lock horns against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Delhi, starting February 17. It will be Pujara's 100th Test for the country, a record previously achieved by only a handful of Indian cricketers. Pujara will become the 13th Indian to play the 100th Test for the nation. He will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virat Kohli on the list.

Team India players congratulate Pujara

Ahead of the start of the Delhi Test match against Australia, Indian players spoke about Pujara's 100th appearance and congratulated him for achieving the rare feat. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel were among the players who wished Pujara on his historic achievement.

"Firstly I would like to congratulate Pujara for making it to the 100th Test match for the country. It's a big achievement not many people go on to achieve what you have done for your country," Rohit said.

"Pujji from the first time that I have seen you which was or played against you was in a Ranji Trophy match where you scored runs and you beat Karnataka. That's become a recurring theme I think. But it's been a pleasure to just watch you evolve over the last 10 years," Dravid said.

"This is a very very special day for a very very special guy Pujji congratulations on your 100th Test. It's a big occasion not just for you but for your people, who supported you throughout your journey to play for India for so long that's why you made it to the hundred Test," Kohli said.

Pujara made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2010 and has since established himself as a key player in the Test format. Pujara has scored over 7,000 runs in the longest format for India at an average of over 44, with 19 centuries to his name.

Image: Twitter/BCCI