WATCH | Rohit Sharma Tries To Bully Chahal As Virat Kohli Gives Unmissable Reaction

After a strong show in the Test Series and the first ODI against West Indies, the 'Men in Blue' suffered a crushing setback ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. West Indies won the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series by six wickets at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs due to their poor batting effort. The Windies, on the other side, won the game in 36.4 overs and with 6 wickets remaining.

3 things you need to know

India vs West Indies, The ODI series is presently tied (1-1).

For India, Ishan Kishan hit back-to-back 50s.

The 3rd and last ODI will take place on August 1, 2023.

What happened in the dugout during the 2nd ODI of the IND vs WI?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were resting during the second ODI. They freely moved their batting positions in the first ODI, and Rohit played at No.7 to finish the chase following a collapse. With an eye on the ICC ODI World Cup, they were replaced by back-up options in the second ODI, and Hardik Pandya took over as captain, with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel stepping in. While West Indies was closing in on India's small target of 182, a funny interaction between Kohli, Rohit, and Yuzvendra Chahal was recorded on video in the Indian dugout.

Rohit Sharma and Chahal bond is the best and most funniest in the team. 😂pic.twitter.com/fuAQLDazgl — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 30, 2023

The camera caught a jovial exchange between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jaydev Unadkat in the dugout. It turned out to be Rohit playfully striking Chahal as Kohli was conversing with someone, which made Kohli and Unadkat giggle. In the middle of the match's stress, the scenario created a happy and laid-back environment.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appear in 3rd and final ODI against WI?

In order to prepare the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, Team India is still trying to find stability. For the upcoming match, it is unlikely to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the squad as Rahul Dravid wants to give youngsters a chance. However, after being heavily criticized for losing the last match, there are still hopes that the senior batters might make an appearance on August 1st at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.