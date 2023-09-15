WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Goes Through Rigorous Fitness Drills To Be Ready For IND Vs BAN Clash

On Friday, India will play the final game of the Asia Cup Super Four against the eliminated Bangladesh. India advanced to the final match on September 17, 2023, after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a tournament they'd rather forget.

Shreyas Iyer trains hard ahead of IND vs BAN

All eyes are now on middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer in India's forthcoming Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo because they have already guaranteed their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Due to complaints of back spasms, Iyer missed India's previous two Super Four games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both of which they won to seal their final berth.

After a protracted absence owing to a stress fracture in his back, which he sustained during the home series against Australia in March, Iyer returned to the Indian team during the group stage match against Pakistan. Additionally, he had surgery to treat the problem. Iyer had to abruptly quit from the Super Four match against Pakistan owing to back spasm after playing in the group stage contests against Pakistan and Nepal. The Mumbai batsman's return to training is encouraging, and he could play against Bangladesh on Friday.

Iyer spent a large amount of time batting in the nets on Thursday from 10.55 a.m. local time to 11.40 a.m. during an optional training session in Colombo, he was seen doing rigorous fitness drills to stay sharp for the upcoming matches. According to ESPNCricinfo, Vikram Rathour, who was watching his performance, saw no symptoms of discomfort from him. Only five Indian players, including Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, showed up for the training session on Thursday. Many star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more are reported to be rested against Bangladesh so that they are fresh for the IND vs SL match.

When and where is the IND vs BAN match?

The India vs Bangladesh match will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. Team India will play Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 17, 2023. After this match all the cricket teams will be seen in action in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India starting on October 5, 2023.