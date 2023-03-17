Last Updated:

WATCH | Videos Of Fans Watching Nepal's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier From Trees Goes Viral

Nepal have now secured a place in World Cup qualifiers for the 2023 ICC World Cup which is set to be held in India later this month.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
ICC World Cup 2023

Image: DD News/Cricket Nepal/Twitter


Nepal's love for football has been pretty prominent but they also seem to be pretty affectionate when it comes to cricket. As Nepal got the better of UAE in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match, thousands of people thronged to the Tribhuvan University Ground to witness their favourite team play. Videos and photos of people watching the match from the trees have gone viral on social media.

People climb up trees to watch Nepal take on UAE 

Nepal have now secured a place in World Cup qualifiers for the 2023 ICC World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted by India. Batting first UAE piled on a massive 310 at the loss of six wickets. Vriitya Aravind registered an excellent 94 while Muhammad Waseem scored a brilliant 63 as UAE posted a competitive total.

But Nepal made sure that they remain on the right path as they were 42 runs away from a victory. This is when the umpires announced that play cannot be continued due to the bad light. Nepal managed to grab a win as they were nine runs ahead as per the DLS method. Local residents climbed up on trees to enjoy a brilliant day of cricket featuring their national team.

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com