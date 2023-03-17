WATCH | Videos Of Fans Watching Nepal's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier From Trees Goes Viral

Nepal's love for football has been pretty prominent but they also seem to be pretty affectionate when it comes to cricket. As Nepal got the better of UAE in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match, thousands of people thronged to the Tribhuvan University Ground to witness their favourite team play. Videos and photos of people watching the match from the trees have gone viral on social media.

People climb up trees to watch Nepal take on UAE

Nepal have now secured a place in World Cup qualifiers for the 2023 ICC World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted by India. Batting first UAE piled on a massive 310 at the loss of six wickets. Vriitya Aravind registered an excellent 94 while Muhammad Waseem scored a brilliant 63 as UAE posted a competitive total.

But Nepal made sure that they remain on the right path as they were 42 runs away from a victory. This is when the umpires announced that play cannot be continued due to the bad light. Nepal managed to grab a win as they were nine runs ahead as per the DLS method. Local residents climbed up on trees to enjoy a brilliant day of cricket featuring their national team.

Nepal have done it 🔥



Against all odds, the Rhinos pip Namibia to the third @cricketworldcup Qualifier spot after beating UAE by nine runs (by DLS method) 👏 pic.twitter.com/yO5zwJbN8o — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2023

So this is how they buy water from the tree at T.U.I.C.G pic.twitter.com/JkIbbGlUtJ — Himali Keta (@KetaHimali) March 17, 2023

Incredible scenes. So so happy for Nepal cricket. Soul of cricket lives in the subcontinent 🫶 https://t.co/tUUHOq6zOn — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 16, 2023

Fans watching the match on the tree - madness of Cricket in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/RoOSZyptNS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2023

Simply amazing scenes in #Kathmandu!!! The following and passion for cricket in #Nepal is incredible!!! Well done to @rohitpaudel17 @montydesai & @CricketNep for their brilliant run of performances to qualify for the @ICC CWC Qualifiers 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #CWCLeague2 https://t.co/YiDHCZBfaD — Kyle Coetzer (@MeerGoose11) March 16, 2023

Nepal emerges victorious and secures a spot in CWC Qualifiers with a record-breaking win against UAE.



Nepal wins today by 9 runs (DLS). Nepal is eligible for a one-day WC Global selection.



Nepal team to face Zimbabwe for Cricket World Cup Qualifier match 🇿🇼 #CWCL2 #NEPvUAE pic.twitter.com/Uog3QSl2RZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 16, 2023