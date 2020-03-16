WATCH: Virat Kohli's Expressions Are Hard To Miss As Manish Pandey Has A Lucky Escape

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. At the same time, RCB, who have already been knocked out and are playing for pride, will look to end their season on a high by signing off with a win in what will also be the final game at Bengaluru this season. Just like previous matches, even this match had its fair share of memorable moments. One of the moments included two Indians players Yuzvendra Chahal and Manish Pandey. Pandey almost lost his wicket when he tried to play the young leg-spinner for a single.

It happened in the sixth over which was bowled by the young wrist-spinner. On the second delivery, Pandey tried to work Chahal towards mid-wicket. However, the ball hit the inside edge of the bat, made contact with with the pads and almost hit the off stump. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli had thought that they had got their man only to put his hands on the head in disbelief while Parthiv Patel did a good work behind the stumps by stopping the ball. Chahal visibly seemed frustrated by putting both his hands on his head.

The video of Manish Pandey's lucky escape was posted on Twitter. Watch the video here.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The 'Orange Army' got off to a good start as their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill added 46 runs for the first wicket. Nonetheless, both the openers were dismissed in quick succession and Manish Pandey also followed them soon. Skipper Kane Williamson then stitched in a 45-run partnership with Vijay Shankar to stabilize SRH's innings. The New Zealand captain played an unbeaten knock of a 43-ball 70 at a strike rate of 162.79 which included five boundaries and four maximums. His captain's knock helped SRH get to a competitive total of 175/7 in their 20 overs.

