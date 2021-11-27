WBBL Final 2021: When And How To Watch WBBL Final Live Streaming & TV Channel

The finals of the WBBL 2021 is just a couple of hours away with Perth Scorchers set to take on Adelaide Strikers which will be played at Optus cricket stadium in Perth. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 27 and will begin at 1:40 PM IST and 4:10 PM local time. Here's a look at WBBL Final live streaming and how to watch WBBL finals live online.

WBBL Final 2021: Where to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers match in India

For fans in India, the Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers WBBL Final 2021 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch WBBL finals live online in India

The WBBL finals action online can be watched in India on the SonyLiv app.

How to watch WBBL Final 2021 in Australia

For people in Australia, the WBBL Final 2021 will be shown on Channel 7, Foxsports, Foxtel and Kayo

How to watch WBBL Final 2021 in UK

In UK the WBBL Final 2021 will be shown on BT Sport.

WBBL Final 2021 preview

The WBBL 2021 final promises to be a great clash as both teams will try and stamp their authority in the match right from the first ball. The Perth Scorchers, led by Sophie Devine had an impressive campaign managing to qualify for the final directly after topping the points table during the league stage. The team lost only three out of 14 matches and will look to carry on the momentum against Strikers in the final.

The Adelaide Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath had to take a long route to the final. The team finished fourth on the points table with a net run rate of 0.707. After beating the Brisbane Heat by eight wickets in the Eliminator, they defeated the Melbourne Renegades in the Challenger. The bowling unit looked impressively in the last 2 matches picking up a total of 16 wickets. When these two teams clashed twice in the League stage it was Perth Scorchers who came out on top on both occasions.

The last time the tournament final was played in Perth was during the second season of WBBL when the Scorchers went down to the Sixers at the WACA Ground. It will be the first time the WBBL final will be held at the 60,000 capacity Optus Stadium. The match is only the third women's Big Bash game at the venue.