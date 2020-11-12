Younis Khan To Continue As Pakistan's Batting Coach Until ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan will continue as the men's batting coach of Pakistan until the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2022. This was officially confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on 12th November 2020.

Younis had earlier accompanied Pakistan to England this summer and will now continue with his responsibilities for the upcoming series in New Zealand for which the side departs on 23 November.

'I am pleased': Younis Khan

"I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis. I felt honored when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," said Younis in an official PCB release. "I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen on working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills. However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance, and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results," he added.

Younis Khan's illustrious cricketing career

Younis Khan has been one of the finest batsmen to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. In his successful cricketing career from 2000 to 2017, he has represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 One Day Internationals, and 25 T20Is. He is one of the few batsmen in the world to have scored over 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket. Younis had led the Men In Green to their first and only ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. The former skipper was also a part of Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 squad that had finished as the semi-finalists and the 2011 World Cup squad that managed a semi-final finish under Shahid Afridi's captaincy where they lost to arch-rivals and eventual winners India.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)

